In January Sheinelle Jones revealed that she was taking a break from the morning show Today.

Today’s Sheinelle Jones has taken to Instagram to thank her fans for their support after her co-hosts announced the death of her husband Uche Ojeh. They said: “Today we have some heartbreaking news about someone who is very dear to us here at Today.”

“With profound sadness, we share this morning Uche Ojeh the husband of our dear friend and co-host Sheinelle Jones has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma.

“There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person, we all loved him.”

On January 15, 2025, Sheinelle Jones took to her Instagram and wrote: “Hi everybody… I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter.

“It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon. Love, Sheinelle.”

After posting her news in January, Sheinelle received over 7000 comments, and Savannah Guthrie, her Today co-host said in response that “We love you so, not the same without you. We will see you soon,” followed by a red heart emoji. The Today Show said: “We love you, Sheinelle,” and also followed their post with a red heart emoji.

Sheinelle Jones and her husband married in 2007 after dating for eight years, they met when she was a freshman in college and he was a high school senior visiting the university. The couple are parents to three children: Kayin, 15, and twins Clara and Uche, both 12.

In 2023, Sheinelle Jones shared an anniversary message to Uche on Instagram, and included photos from their wedding. The caption read: “amazing how life works sometimes … I was born in Philly … moved away as a baby … visited my father every summer after my parents separated … but I never imagined I’d end up having some of the best years of my life and career there, getting married in Philly, and ultimately having 3 kids at the same hospital where I was born. ❤️ We’ve created beautiful memories…. here’s to a lifetime more. 16 years! 🥂”