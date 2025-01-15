Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Television presenter Sheinelle Jones is a mother of three and first joined the Today Show in 2014.

TV star Sheinelle Jones has not been on the Today Show since December 18, 2024 and has now addressed speculation on her absence on Instagram where she wrote: “Hi everybody… I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter.”

Sheinelle Jones went on to say that “It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.” She ended her statement with “Love you, Sheinelle,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Following Sheinelle Jones’s message on Instagram, she has been inundated with well wishes from fans. One said: “You are a queen and are LOVED beyond measure! Wrapping our arms around you, always ❤️,” whilst another wrote: “Miss you on air and off. Love to you and the whole family.”

According to People magazine, “a source close to Jones tells PEOPLE the situation is "serious." According to the insider, the health matter does not concern Jones herself or the three children she shares with husband, Uche Ojeh: 14-year-old Kayin and 12-year-old twins, Clara and Uche.”

This spring, Sheinelle Jones is set to release her first book, entitled ‘Through Mom’s Eyes.’ The book is inspired by the segment on the Today Show where she interviews celebrity mums about raising successful children. As well as featuring her own parenting journey, there will be lessons about parenting from the mothers of the likes of Lady Gaga, Serena and Venus Williams as well as Jessica and Ashlee Simpson.

In August last year, Sheinelle Jones told People magazine that "Even while I was writing this, there were times that were really tough and I would be writing a chapter with Lucille O'Neal, Shaq's mom, and she talked about alcoholism, and I'm going through my own thing and I'm like, ‘You know what? She was able to push through that and motherhood didn't stop.’”