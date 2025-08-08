A major benefit concert in support of Palestine will take place at Wembley Arena on 17 September, with a high-profile line-up of British and Palestinian artists confirmed to perform.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, Together for Palestine, is being curated by musician and activist Brian Eno and aims to raise funds for Choose Love, a British charity working with 23 partner organisations in Gaza to deliver food, medical supplies and other urgent aid.

Among those scheduled to perform are UK artists Damon Albarn, Paloma Faith, Sampha, Jamie xx, Bastille, Cat Burns, Greentea Peng, Hot Chip, James Blake, King Krule, Mabel, Obongjayar and Rachel Chinouriri. They will be joined by Palestinian musicians Adnan Joubran, Faraj Suleiman and Nai Barghouti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert will also include “one-off contributions” from Rina Sawayama, PinkPantheress and Riz Ahmed.

Eno said: “In the face of the horrors of Gaza, silence becomes complicity. Artists have always helped societies to point out injustice and imagine better futures. That’s why this concert matters. It’s time for us to come together – not just to raise our voices, but to reaffirm our shared humanity.”

The concert is being produced by Khaled Ziada, founder and director of the London Palestine Film Festival, alongside Eno and Tracey Seaward, known for producing the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony.

Together for Palestine, is being curated by musician and activist Brian Eno | Getty Images

Ziada said: “In a world where governments and mainstream media have fallen silent in the face of genocide, this gathering becomes a chorus of resistance – where artists and communities come together to grieve, to rage and to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Palestinian people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Chinouriri, who recently toured with Sabrina Carpenter, added: “Join me in building a bridge to victims in Gaza and beyond, we must break through the privilege of our bubble and speak with truth and justice.”

Damon Albarn said: “Pacifism is an action. Peace is an action. To live peacefully requires vision and commitment … I am grateful for this opportunity to act in solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

The stage design will be led by award-winning designer Es Devlin, known for her work with artists like Beyoncé, the Weeknd and U2. She is collaborating with Palestinian artist Malak Mattar and said the production “will express the rich beauty of Palestinian culture.”

Eno has long been an outspoken supporter of the Palestinian cause and the cultural boycott of Israel. In 2017, he was publicly critical of fellow artist Nick Cave for rejecting the boycott, stating: “This has nothing to do with ‘silencing’ artists – a charge I find rather grating when used in a context where a few million people are permanently and grotesquely silenced.”