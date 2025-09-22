Hollywood actor Tom Holland was rushed to hospital after a stunt on the set of the latest Spider-Man blockbuster went wrong.

It is believed he cracked his head in a fall and was treated for concussion. A woman, thought to be a stunt double, was also taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Filming of £150million Spider-Man: Brand New Day was suspended at Leavesden Studios in Watford, Herts, on Friday and could be on hold for weeks. British star Tom’s comedian dad Dominic, attending a charity dinner in Mayfair, confirmed his son would be away from filming “for a while”.

Tom, 29, was there too and even posed for pictures with co-star and fiancée Zendaya, 28. However, he left early after feeling ill.

The fall could lead to an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive. The film — Tom’s fourth standalone Spider-Man movie — is due out next July.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford. An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care.”