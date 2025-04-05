Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tori Spelling has revealed she once filmed a sex tape with her former husband, Dean McDermott, and now says she regrets not letting it go public.

Speaking on her podcast misSPELLING, the 51-year-old actress shared that the intimate video was recorded during their marriage and nearly leaked after a friend attempted to sell it.

"It was Valentine's Day or something, and I was in New York," she recalled. "He was filming a movie, came to visit me, and he was like, 'Hey, let's film ourselves having sex.' We had never done it before, you know, married for years. I never even watched it back."

However, the tape fell into the wrong hands when a friend of McDermott accessed it while staying at their house. "We trusted everybody.(McDermott) had it on our computer at home, and a friend he thought was a friend stayed at our house while we took the kids to Hawaii. Anyway, (the friend) took the computer and tried to sell (the tape) to Vivid Video," Spelling said.

According to the actress, the adult entertainment company refused the footage. "They actually contacted us and said, ‘We want to let you know we didn’t accept it.' I said, ‘Why? Were my angles not good?’" "So we had to get a restraining order on this guy. We got all of it back and everything."

Tori Spelling has revealed she once filmed a sex tape with her former husband, Dean McDermott | Billboard via Getty Images

Reflecting on the incident, Spelling admitted she sometimes regrets the decision to keep the footage private. "I don’t believe in regrets. But I’m bummed I said no to Playboy and now at 51, I wish I had been on the cover of Playboy! I was doing it with my husband, and we were together. I should have let that sex tape go out."

Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott in March 2024 after 18 years of marriage. The couple share five children: Liam, 17; Stella, 15; Hattie, 12; Finn, 11; and Beau, seven.

Despite their split, Spelling says they are committed to co-parenting. "I'm a single mom of five now, co-parenting very well with my ex, Dean, which I gotta say, it is super challenging," she said on her podcast.

"I don't know if anyone has gone through this, but I've never called him Dean. I've called him babe for 20 years. So it is super hard to remind myself that, ‘Oh, okay. You guys aren't together anymore.’

So when we're doing kid drop off and switcheroos and he's over helping, I'm like, ‘Oh, babe.’ And I'm thinking to myself, ‘Is that okay? I just called him babe.’ And he's cool with it."