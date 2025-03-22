A OnlyFans content creator is facing a murder charge after she alleged killed a client during a BDSM encounter that was being filmed for her profile.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michaela Rylaarsdam, who posted to OnlyFans under the name Asshley SinCal, was charged with murder after the death of 56-year-old Michael Dale in 2023. According to reports, Mr Dale died from suffocation after having a bag duct taped over his head.

Rylaarsdam, 31, was arrested last month in connection with his death and has since been charged with second-degree murder. She pleaded not guilty and is being held at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in San Diego County without bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alleged incident saw Mr Dale offer $11,000 to Rylaarsdam to perform BDSM acts on him at his home near San Diego, according to the Los Angeles Times. Court documents state that Rylaarsdam proceeded with the encounter, despite Mr Dale being visibly intoxicated when she arrived at his home in April 2023.

An OnlyFans creator has been charged with murder after she allegedly killed a client during a BDSM session that was being filmed for her profile on the website. | Getty Images for OnlyFans

As part of the session, Mr Dale allegedly requested via text message before the encounter that Rylaarsdam wrap him in cling film “like a mummy”, and glue women’s shoes to his feet. Rylaarsdam agreed to the requests.

She also allegedly secured a bag over his head with duct tape during the encounter. Investigators said that there was “no evidence” Mr Dale “ever requested Rylaarsdam to place a bag over his head and secure it, which eventually caused him to suffocate and die.”

The OnlyFans creator and mother-of-three filmed the session as content for her profile on the site. Four hours after arriving at the home, Rylaarsdam called 911 after Mr Dale became unresponsive. Cops arrived at the home as she was performing CPR on her client.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Los Angeles Times, the affidavit stated that Mr Dale had the bag secured around his head for at least eight minutes. They added that detectives at the scene found videos of the encounter Rylaarsdam’s mobile phone, filmed minutes before she made the call to 911, which included footage of Mr Dale struggling to breathe.

She denied placing the bag over Mr Dale’s head and added that this was the first time she had engaged a BDSM fetish-type sexual encounter.

Mr Dale was transported to hospital, where he was placed on a life support machine. He was pronounced dead several days later.