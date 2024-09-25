Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Only Way Is Essex star Tommy Mallet spoke about his financial loss, business ventures and personal life in Ben Gallaga’s Everybody Wants To Be Us podcast.

In 2015, Tommy Mallet launched multi-million pound footwear brand, Mallet London. Although the brand reportedly made £11.8million in sales in one year, he was faced with a huge tax bill following its sales and is reportedly at loggerheads with former business partner Evren Ozka.

Tommy Mallet revealed on Ben Gallaga’s Everybody Wants To Be Us podcast that “I was very cash rich at one point. I'd always have four million in the bank. But now I've probably got five grand in and I'm like f***ing hell, how am I going to pay for everything?"

Ben Gallaga shared his interview with Tommy Mallet on Instagram and said: “Tommy’s self belief is infectious. He is the perfect example of it, doesn’t matter how many times you get knocked down but how many times you get back. Over the last 2 years Tommy has suffered blow after blow, weirdly, it’s done nothing but make him stronger, more optimistic and patient.”

Following Ben’s comment, fans have been quick to offer their thoughts on Tommy Mallet. One said: “He’s on his way to the top and success again and again and again and he deserves it all,” whilst another said: “Love him! He really is an inspiration for a lot of children/adults who have been told you ‘can’t’ such a humble bloke and most importantly a REAL human being.”

TOWIE star Tommy Mallet reveals that he used to have £4million in the bank, but now has thousands left. Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet attend the ITV Palooza 2019 at the Royal Festival Hall | Getty Images

After Tommy Mallet co-founded Mallet London in 2015, the brand was stocked in the likes of Selfridges and had a shop on London’s Carnaby Street. It had 60 retailers in 12 countries and could also be found on Saks Fifth Avenue in the States.

When Tommy Mallet left the business in October of last year, Christopher Stephenson, former Hunter Boots, Jigsaw and Canterbury CEO took over as director of Mallet London. In November 2023, Tommy Mallet took to his Instagram and said: “I never thought I’d be sitting here writing this, but with it now being public knowledge through news articles I have to address, on the 31st of October I stood down from my roll at Mallet London, the company I love and always will do, for many reasons, the main one being I feel it’s important to grow in life and not stay still, I’ve done all I set out to accomplish with this brand, and I’m forever grateful for what I’ve learnt and who I’ve met along the way!

Tommy also said: “I love you all involved (even the ones I’ve been in legal battles with) because without you I wouldn’t be who I am today and wouldn’t be prepared for what’s in front of me in my journey! I’ve learnt a lot this year and the main lesson for me is no matter what don’t be scared to start again if it’s something you believe in, I still own the company and I’ve left it in good hands! I want it to strive and I’m excited to see what’s next for it under another direction.. I always wanted to leave on a high and for me it doesn’t get much better than Reebok! Team I love you dearly! And thank you for everything I wouldn’t of been here without you and also a massive thank you to Evren to sharing my vision and going through the madness with me! Ciao for now, the best is yet to come. @tommys__journey”

In December 2023, Tommy Mallet launched a new shoe company called CTRNE, which is described on its Instagram as “The world's only Crystal infused sneaker.” In an interview with Footwear News, he revealed that he had come up with the idea after he and his fiancée (now wife) Georgia Kousoulou revealed that their unborn baby had not survived following her 12-week check-up.

Tommy said: “My Misses and I lost a child in April, and as we were dealing with the loss, Georgia encouraged me to get some spiritual readings and to go see a psychic as she had been doing for some time,” Mallet said. “And when I finally did it, the psychic told me that my destiny was elsewhere, and that the best was yet to come in my career.”

In May 2024 Georgia Kousoulou revealed that she and Tommy were expecting their second baby after suffering a tragic miscarriage last year. Georgia told fans on Instagram that she was pregnant with a baby girl after undergoing IVF and alongside a video she said: “Our little rainbow baby due December.“Words can’t express the emotions we have , we have prayed , wished & with a little help it’s happened...“I can’t thank my team enough. Rehan salim you are the best ivf specialist - I’m so blessed we met you. & Michelle my amazing nurse who helped me every step of the way!

"These guys made my experience with ivf so much better than I could of even imagined .

Georgia also said: "I was so scared as all the things I had heard beforehand but they were simply the best & held my hand the whole way through. Thank you for giving us the best gift of all.

“To anyone watching who is suffering .. I am with you & I know how you feel. I pray this post doesn’t trigger you. I know how hard it is seeing announcements."

Georgia also added that “Please know you are not alone & please don’t give up hope.”