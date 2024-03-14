Wilfred Webster, right, with fellow Traitors star Amanda Lovett. (Picture: Getty Images)

The Traitors' Wilfred Webster is making a heartfelt plea to fans as his cousin faces a battle with a rare form of cancer.

Wilfred, a finalist on the popular BBC One show, is reaching out for support in the wake of his family's heartbreaking news. His cousin Liam has been diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, an aggressive blood cancer, with Wilfred and his family asking for support.

Liam, who also has autism and learning disabilities, has been diagnosed with the cancer at stage four. Now, as he prepares for an intense 18 weeks of treatment in hospital, the family is looking for financial assistance to cover living expenses for Liam's mother and brother, ensuring they can remain close by his side.

Wilfred took to Instagram to share their plight with his followers, expressing gratitude for any assistance.

He said: "Hey everyone, I hope you are well. Sadly, my cousin Liam has been diagnosed with cancer, and the family is trying to raise money for various reasons. It's a hard time for everyone, and I'm only asking for help if it's possible. Thank you so far for your support.

"My brother, Liam, has been diagnosed with a rare aggressive, fast-growing Blood Cancer called Burkitt Lymphoma. His Lymph Nodes around the neck and other places, kidneys, liver, spleen, and bone marrow are all currently affected, and he is at Stage 4 of the disease. He is now starting treatment at Addenbrookes Hospital, who are providing fantastic care.

"Liam has global learning disabilities and autism, where routine is crucial, and he struggles to mix with or respond to people who are unknown to him. Having people around Liam that he knows is something that he needs to function the best way he can. Liam needs his family to be close to him, and unfortunately, accommodation cannot be guaranteed at the hospital for his family to be with him for this period.

"We have looked at nearby accommodation - hotels £60-90 per night, hostels, rooms for rent - but nothing is really affordable or provides the facilities we need. Myself, Mum, and close family members have been caring for Liam since birth; he has never been away from us, and we know how to communicate with him, which needs to continue for the length of his treatment to aid his best recovery."