BBC broadcaster, artist and jazz musician Barry Fantoni died at his home in Turin in Italy.

Barry Fantoni, who presented A Whole Scene Going On for the BBC, wrote scripts for That Was The Week That Was, has died of a heart attack at his home in Turin in Italy. He was 85 years old. Barry was also a cartoonist for Private Eye magazine and Ian Hislop, its Editor and Have I Got News For You star, paid tribute to him.

Ian Hislop said: “Barry was a brilliant multi-talented writer, artist and musician. He was an integral part of Private Eye’s comic writing team from the early days in the sixties and I hugely enjoyed collaborating with him when I joined the magazine later on.

"He created formats and characters and jokes that are still running and he was for a long time the voice of the great poet and obituarist E J Thribb. So farewell then Barry.”

As well as working as a cartoonist on Private Eye magazine, Barry produced caricatures for Radio Times from the Mid 1960s and was a diary cartoonist for The Times. Barry Fantoni was born on February 28, 1940 and attended the Camberwell School of Arts from the age of 14.

However after being expelled from the school, Barry went on to attend the Slade School of Fine Art. Amongst the stars he turned into caricatures were Sir Bruce Forsyth, former prime minister Harold Wilson, DJ Tony Blackburn and comedian Sir Ken Dodd.

Barry Fantoni presented the BBC fashion and music programme, A Whole Scene Going, featuring the likes of Twiggy, Sandie Shaw and The Who.

In 2010 he announced his retirement from Private Eye after 47 years. When he retired, he told The Independent that “It was just time to leave. I'd done it. The establishment isn't even worth puncturing any more.” Barry Fantoni is survived by his partner Katie.