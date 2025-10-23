Actress Isabelle Adora Tate, who starred in 9-1-1: Nashville alongside LeeAnn Rimes, has died at 23

9-1-1: Nashville actress Isabelle Adora Tate has tragically died at 23. The McCray agency paid tribute to Isabelle on Instagram and wrote: “We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th.

“She was 23. I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.

“Special thanks to @fincannonmark @shelbay9 for casting her and @caroline_locorriere for that wonderful encouragement and nudge back to the acting world. Also to Lora Sorrentino for making her set experience a good one.

“My heart goes out to her wonderful mother @katerinataterealtor, her sister Daniella, family and friends. I was so lucky to know her and she will be greatly missed by so many. 💔🕊️”

Actress Isabelle Adora Tate, who starred in 9-1-1: Nashville alongside LeeAnn Rimes, has died at 23. Photo: izzy.tate /Instagram | izzy.tate/Instagram

In response, make-up artist Jennifer Garner wrote: “What a beautiful spirit. I did her makeup for episode 1 of 911 Nashville. She will be missed,” whilst Sage Swenson said: “I will forever miss her and be grateful that we were close.❤️ She was the kindest and sweetest soul.”

Arika Nash wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear this. 💔 Her legacy will live through her beautiful artistry and spirit. My deepest condolences to all her loved ones.

Jim Seward wrote: “Oh, that is so incredibly sad. I’m so sorry to hear this.”

An online obituary for Isabelle Adora Tate reads: “She was born and raised in Nashville, TN, and grew up in the Franklin community.Isabelle graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and wanted to change the world.

“She was also an aspiring actress, and was most recently even featured in a tv show. Isabelle loved volunteering her time to all things, particularly animals - her idea of a fun outing was visiting an animal shelter and doling out lots of love.”