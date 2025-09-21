Following the shock news of Débora Estrella’s death, fans have been paying tribute to her.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV host Débora Estrella has died in a plane crash at 43, the incident took place in the municipality of García, which is located in the state of Nuevo Leon in northeastern Mexico. According to reports, the pilot Bryan Leonardo Ballesteros Argueta also lost his life.

The website Infobae reported that “The accident occurred around 6:50 p.m. in the area known as Laderas/Riberas Interpuerto , within the Ciudad Mitras Industrial Park . According to initial reports from Nuevo León Civil Protection, the aircraft, registered as XB-BGH , suddenly crashed near the Pesquería River . The rapid response of Civil Protection Unit 04 and other rescue teams failed to prevent the death toll of two people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Débora Estrella had 294K followers on Instagram and after hearing of her shock death, fans have paid tribute to her. One wrote: “Unfortunately there will always be a last post and a last story.. Rest in peace 🕊️,” whilst another said: “My daughter and I watched the little plane go up and down and we thought it was putting on a display but it wasn't 😢. God have them in his holy glory 😢 what a pity.”

TV host Débora Estrella dies in a plane crash at 43. Photo: deboraestrella/Instagram | deboraestrella/Instagram

The last Instagram story Débora Estrella tragically posted was of the small plane before the fatal crash took place. She also shared a photograph of herself presenting a day before she passed away.

Débora Estrella worked for Multimedia and they have paid tribute to her in an Instagram post. The post reads: “At MULTIMEDIA we are shocked and deeply sorry for the loss of our colleague. Deborah Estrella, 43 years old, was running the Morning Telediario in Monterrey, since the year 2018; as well as taking over spaces in the news of Milenio Television and the running of the Mexico City Telediario, through Channel 6 on the weekends.

“Deborah died this Saturday, September 20 in a plane crash registered in the municipality of Garcia, Nuevo León.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We express our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones. Rest in peace, mate.”

In response to Multimedia’s post, one person wrote: “Terrible news. May God keep her in his glory, a great woman, with a good heart and a professional in her work. 🙏🏻👆🏻,” whilst another said: “I'm in a state of shock 😮 I still didn't believe it I saw her in the morning together with my family, my sincere condolences to her family. Dear Deborah you will be missed a lot 🥺 🕊️ 😭 rest in peace.”