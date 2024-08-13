Weather presenter Nate Byrne had to stop in the middle giving a forecast this morning (Tuesday August 13) as he began to have a panic attack live on-air. Photo by Instagram/mjrowland68. | Instagram/mjrowland68

A TV presenter has been forced off air in the middle of a live broadcast as he had a panic attack.

Byrne cut short his broadcast just before 6.30am, telling viewers “I'm going to need to stop for a second”. With his voice shaking, he candidly continued: “Some of you may know that I occasionally get affected by some panic attacks, and actually that’s happening right now.”

Then addressing his ABC News co-host, Lisa Millar, he said: “Maybe I could hand back to you.” She quickly took over, while Byrne recovered off-camera.

Later in the show, when he had recovered, Byrne was welcomed back to the show to reassure viewers that his health was okay. “Sorry if I gave anybody a bit of a scare,” he said.

Byrne has spoken openly about his struggles with anxiety in the past, and in 2022 he wrote about his experiences of on-air panic attacks for ABC. He described his experience of a live TV panic attack as leaving him “gasping for breath”.

He added: “As I stood there under the studio lights, talking to people having their morning coffee and wiping sleep from their eyes, my heart was racing.

“I was gasping for breath and sweat was pouring out of every pore as my brain screamed ‘RUN!’. But I was standing in one of my favourite places, doing the thing I love most.”

He also explained that as soon as the camera was off him, he dropped his on-air demeanour and “doubled over, trying to catch my breath, light headed and confused about what was happening.”

He has since been working with a psychologist to learn coping skills so that he can continue to do the job he loves.

Following this morning’s incident, fellow ABC News co-host Michael Rowland has since shared an update on social media to say that Byrne has rested and is now doing well.

He wrote: “You might have seen Nate experience a panic attack earlier this morning while presenting the News Breakfast weather. Nate's open about his panic attacks - he's even written about them before - and he's doing okay!”

The news presenter and journalist then thanked the breakfast show's viewers for their kindness and understanding. “Thank you for all the supportive messages (There have been so many. What a wonderful audience we have!), “ he said. His final message was for his co-host. He said: “As a team, we’ll always have your back, Nate. Always”.