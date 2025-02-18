Wendy Williams is living under a court-appointed guardianship after her dementia diagnosis | Getty

TV favourite Wendy Williams’ heart-breaking health problems continue as she was reportedly moved to the memory care unit of her assisted living facility.

The 60-year-old talk show host is living under a court-appointed guardianship at a New York wellness facility and was photographed arriving at Miami International Airport on Saturday, ahead of her dad Thomas Williams Sr’s 94th birthday celebrations. The star had previously expressed uncertainty about whether she would be able to attend due to her conservatorship.

It has now been reported she was put in a “memory unit” after eight months at the centre. A source told TMZ she was initially placed on the third floor of the facility, where residents could move freely. One staff member told the outlet she had gotten access to alcohol. Shortly afterwards, a decision was made to transfer the star to the fifth-floor memory care unit, the outlet said.

In a TMZ documentary, she said she had only been outside the centre twice in 30 days, both times for dentist appointments.

In February 2024, it was revealed in a press release that television presenter Wendy Williams had been diagnosed with aphasia and dementia.

The press release read: “On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health.

“As Wendy's fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves' Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.

“In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life.”

The press release ended with these words: “There is hope that with early detection and far more empathy, the stigma associated with dementia will be eliminated, and those affected will receive the understanding, support, and care they deserve and need.

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”