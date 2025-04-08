Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Guillermo 'Memo' del Bosque has passed away after an eight-year battle with cancer.

TV producer Guillermo 'Memo' del Bosque has died at the age of 62 and announced his own passing on Instagram. The message (written in Spanish) read: ““Today I wish to share that I have reached the end of my life.”

He also said: “Cancer was a very tough battle that I fought with everything I could, but God has decided that this disease will no longer hurt me.”

“I thank God for allowing me to continue living since I was diagnosed in 2017, and for having been able to enjoy my children, Vica, and my entire family. I am thankful for my friends who never left. Thank you for all your love.”

TV producer Guillermo 'Memo' del Bosque announces his own death from cancer on Instagram. Photo: memodelbosquetv/Instagram | Photo: memodelbosquetv/Instagram

“It was a long journey of experiences and emotions that I am grateful to have lived and shared with everyone. Now I have finished the fight, my struggle is over, and now I am a new being who rejoices in the presence of his Creator.”

Following the statement about his own death on Instagram, Guillermo ‘Memo’ del Bosque’s account has been flooded with messages. Actor Sebastian Rulli wrote: “Fly high sweet Memo! You did a great job in this life. Rest in Peace!!,” whilst Maribel Guardia wrote: “Bon voyage Memo, here no one will forget your talent and above all the extraordinary human being you were. Thank you for loving my friend @vica_tica and your precious children so much, now you are in the arms of our Lord Jesus 🙏🏼 ♥️ Eternal Life.”

TV producer Guillermo ‘Memo’ del Bosque went into remission in 2020 after having undergone chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2017, However, he revealed last month that it had returned.

According to Deadline, “Born on February 15, 1961, Del Bosque was one of the most prominent producers at TelevisaUnivision behind hit shows like the Mexican adaptation of Family Feud, produced in México as 100 Mexicanos Dijieron. His last two sitcoms were Perdiendo el Juicio and Nosotros Los Guapos. He was also a producer at Telehit, the musical channel service that rivaled MTV.”

Guillermo ‘Memo’ del Bosque is survived by his wife, Vica Andrade, and the couple's three children, Cora, Luca and Luna.