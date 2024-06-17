TV star Kenya Moore suspended indefinitely from ‘Real Housewives’ following claims of ‘revenge porn’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former 1993 Miss USA winner Kenya Moore, who starred in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been suspended indefinitely from the TV show following claims of ‘revenge porn.’ Kenya Moore was suspended following allegations that she shared adult images of her new castmate Brittany Eady.
On 6 June, Kenya Moore wrote on X that "I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.”
“I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news. She ended the tweet with a hashtag #sweet16 followed by a fire emoji.
A source told Entertainment Tonight said that"Kenya was suspended for allegedly depicting Brittany performing a sexual act at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta, from images allegedly found online. The network is still reviewing the content Kenya displayed during filming."
“ET can confirm Brittany and the rest of the ensemble are still filming; it's unclear if Kenya will return to the show after this incident.”
Who is Kenya Moore?
Kenya Moore founded Kenya Moore Haircare in 2015 and is the CEO of the company, but is best known for being one of the stars of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and joined the show back in 2012. Before joining the reality show, she was the second Black woman to be crowned Miss USA and has appeared in movies such as Waiting To Exhale and I Know Who Killed Me.
According to People magazine, “In the wake of the incident, Moore turned to Instagram Live on Friday, June 14, telling her followers, ‘You will be seeing me. I'm not going anywhere despite all the stuff.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.