A TV presenter has been told by doctors that he may “never walk again” after being rushed to hospital with a broken neck.

Following a horrific bike crash, Ben Dobbin has been hospitalised with both a broken neck and spinal injuries. The 48-year-old is best known for presenting Triple M and Australian Channel Nine.

According to reports, the Aussie presenter had been training for the Noosa Triathlon, which is the biggest Olympic-distance triathlon in the world. But now, it’s thought that he has not only lost the use of his legs, but could even lose his voice after C5 vertebrae surgery was carried out via his throat.

TV presenter Ben Dobbin has been rushed to hospital after a bike accident. | Instagram

Speaking to the Courier Mail, Dobbin explained how he was cycling with his coach Cam Hughes when he spotted a black snake in the road. As he swerved to avoid it, the pair collided.

The Rush Hour star said: “My front tyre clipped his [Hughes’] back tyre and I lost control, shot across [the road], got spat out and went head first into the one and only steel pole.”

Doctors at Wesley Hospital in Brisbane have prioritised preventing Dobbin from “being in a wheelchair for the rest of your life” he added. He has taken his first steps post-surgery but admitted he has a “long road to recovery”.