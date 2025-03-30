Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV star Miquita Oliver, who is best friends with Lily Allen, has revealed that she went to work the following day after having a secret abortion. Miquita has said that she had the abortion only a day before presenting the Fashion Rocks event on T4 on Channel 4.

Miquita Oliver discussed her secret abortion with Lily Allen on their Miss Me? podcast and said: "I remember I worked at Fashion Rocks, at the Royal Albert Hall, for T4, Lily was there performing.

"All these popstars would come and sing with a brand, but I'd had an abortion the day before.

"It was really quite serious, and I was only 24."

TV presenter Miquita Oliver who is now 40, revealed she was 24 when she had the abortion. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Miquita also shockingly revealed that she tried to hide the pain she was in because she was worried her ex-partner would dump her and went on to say that "I didn't say, 'I know, why don't I call in and say 'I've had an abortion and I can't move from pain.”

And I thought 'you can't do that to Fashion Rocks, who is going to host the T4 coverage?'

"That was some next level type of cramps walking around the Royal Albert Hall.

"It was a very weird day. I was really quite heavily pregnant with my ex and I was just so embarrassed and so scared he wouldn't want to go out with me anymore. So I kept it to myself until now."

Lily Allen is still coming to terms with the breakdown of her marriage to David Harbour and recent reports have suggested that he had a three-year affair with a costume designer behind her back. The Daily Mail reported that “The Daily Mail has been told that the American actor, 49, was romantically involved with a younger costume designer, whom the Mail has chosen not to name.

A source told the newspaper that “David cheated on Lily,” and went on to say that “They met on a movie they did together,” and also revealed that “They weren’t secretive about their relationship.”