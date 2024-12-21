TV star Wendy Williams rides mobility scooter in rare public outing for son's graduation amid dementia battle
The much loved TV star, aged 60, arrived to the event in Miami on a mobility scooter on Thursday (December 19) in a rare public outing in support of her son Kevin Junior.
Williams, who was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in May 2023, was joined by her father and her son’s grandfather, Thomas Williams Senior.
Photos from inside the event show the mum-of-one smiling as her 24-year-old son received his diploma in a traditional blue college gown.
Williams shares her son with ex-husband Kevin Hunter, 52. She filed for divorce from Hunter in 2019, after he fathered a baby with a mistress. Their divorce was finalised in 2020. It's unclear if Hunter also attended the event.
Her outing came shortly after a family insider exclusively told DailyMail.com that Williams is 'more clear now than she's ever been,' following her guardian's claim that she is 'permanently incapacitated’.
The special event marks the second occasion the star has been seen in recent times. Williams was seen on another rare outing in a video posted earlier this week. She was spotted outside a Fort Lauderdale restaurant called Sista Sara’s Shonuff Oysters with her nephew Travis Finnie, though it's unclear what day the video was filmed on.
The latest sighting of Williams comes amid Morrissey’s ongoing legal battles with A&E Television Networks, Lifetime Entertainment and other affiliates involved with the release of Where Is Wendy Williams? A docuseries about television personality’s guardianship, health diagnoses and life after The Wendy Williams Show.”
Williams was also diagnosed with aphasia and dementia, and a statement was released about her condition in February of this year.
