Tyson Fury suit: Star turns up to Brit boxing legend Ricky Hatton's funeral wearing suit with pictures of himself - where does he get his suits from?
Tyson Fury arrived at Ricky Hatton's funeral wearing a suit with images of himself plastered all over it. The star is wearing suit and pants featuring artwork of him sitting on a throne wearing a crown and marrying his wife Paris.
Hatton's funeral is currently being held at Manchester Cathedral after the boxing legend died aged 46 last month. There have been other public occasions where Tyson Fury wore a suit printed with (or prominently featuring) his own face.
In 2020 Fury arrived in a custom suit plastered with his face and slogans like “mental health” at Las Vegas/MGM Grand media events for the pre-Wilder press build-up. In June June 2021 for the Deontay Wilder press conference Fury turned up in a suit covered in images - his face, belt imagery and messages).
In 2021 Fury turned up in a suit printed with his own face while attending his wife’s book launch and signing event at the Trafford Centre, in Manchester. Tyson Fury reportedly gets his suits from the London-based brand Claudio Lugli, which are designed by his personal stylist, Navid "Nav" Salimian.
The two have collaborated for many years to create Fury's distinctive and often extravagant press conference outfits. It is not known whether the designer is behind the suit worn by Tyson at Ricky Hatton’s funeral.