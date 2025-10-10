Tyson Fury has turned up to British boxing legend Ricky Hatton’s funeral wearing a very bold suit.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyson Fury arrived at Ricky Hatton's funeral wearing a suit with images of himself plastered all over it. The star is wearing suit and pants featuring artwork of him sitting on a throne wearing a crown and marrying his wife Paris.

Hatton's funeral is currently being held at Manchester Cathedral after the boxing legend died aged 46 last month. There have been other public occasions where Tyson Fury wore a suit printed with (or prominently featuring) his own face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2020 Fury arrived in a custom suit plastered with his face and slogans like “mental health” at Las Vegas/MGM Grand media events for the pre-Wilder press build-up. In June June 2021 for the Deontay Wilder press conference Fury turned up in a suit covered in images - his face, belt imagery and messages).

Tyson Fury has turned up to British boxing legend Ricky Hatton’s funeral wearing a very bold suit. (Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) | Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

In 2021 Fury turned up in a suit printed with his own face while attending his wife’s book launch and signing event at the Trafford Centre, in Manchester. Tyson Fury reportedly gets his suits from the London-based brand Claudio Lugli, which are designed by his personal stylist, Navid "Nav" Salimian.

The two have collaborated for many years to create Fury's distinctive and often extravagant press conference outfits. It is not known whether the designer is behind the suit worn by Tyson at Ricky Hatton’s funeral.

Tyson Fury has attended Hatton’s funeral alongside the likes of boxing stars Frazer Clarke and Tony Bellew.