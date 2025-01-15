Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Strictly Come Dancing star and former rugby player Ugo Monye is facing a bankruptcy petition.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC presenter is an ex-rugby union player and A Question of Sport captain. He was forced to liquidate his wellness company following an unpaid tax bill of almost £200,000.

Show Me The Monye Limited was given a winding-up order, which had been issued by the courts in December 2023. A bankruptcy petition has also been filed against Monye by HMRC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strictly Come Dancing star and former rugby player Ugo Monye is facing a bankruptcy petition. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The application, which was lodged with the High Court on December 4, calls for authority to be able to seize Monye's assets in order to pay off his debts. He has been facing a tricky past few years as show A Question of Sport was axed in 2023.

Ugo still works for the BBC on its Rugby Union Weekly podcast and is a pundit for TNT Sports. He appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 when he was paired with professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

He stepped out on the dance-floor just weeks after losing his dad - and splitting from his wife of five years. Ugo told The Sun how his dad Theo had been delighted by his appearance on the dance show before his death from prostate cancer. Ugo spent most of his career at Harlequins, before retiring from the sport in 2015 aged 31.