Ice climbing influencer Eugene Vahin, who has died at 33, had recently moved from Ukraine to Canada.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eugene Vahin’s wife Ekaterina Shurko told the website Climbing that “It seems to me that it was precisely the idea of ​​this waterfall as ‘home’ and the easiest of all [the places] he climbed, that resulted in his fatal mistake.” Ekaterina explained that her husband Eugene Vahin had fallen at the Junkyards in Bow Valley, Alberta in Canada.

Tributes have been paid to Eugene Vahin whose handle was @take_a_course on Instagram. One fan wrote: “RIP brother, hope you found what you were looking for,” whilst another wrote: “Rest in peace brother. Your spirit lives on in the hills around us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ukrainian ice climbing influencer Eugene Vahin has died in a fall at 33. Photo: take_a_course/Instagram | take_a_course/Instagram

Ekaterina Shurko also told Climbing that she became concerned about her husband after he didn’t have a scheduled call with her at 4pm. She said: “When at 5 o’clock in the evening and he did not come home and did not answer the calls, I went to look for him.”

Ekaterina realised something was amiss when she saw his car parked at the trailhead. She tried to find him but nearly had an accident herself and went on to say that “There was a lot of ice and the slope was very steep.” She also revealed that “My crampons [slipped] and I fell off the slope and slid about [50 feet], managed to catch on a tree and stopped.”

Ekaterina Shurko managed to call the emergency services and tragically, Eugene Vahin’s body was found by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Kananaskis Mountain Rescue later that evening.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for Eugene Vahin’s funeral expenses and was set up by a friend of Ekaterina. She said that “This young couple did not have much in savings.”