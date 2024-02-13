‘OMG’ Usher is married!! Singer joins a whole host of celebrities that have tied the knot in Las Vegas(Getty)

Sorry ladies but Usher is officially off the market - well he was kind of off the market for a while - but now he is a married man. The OMG singer, 45, tied the knot with long time girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea. The newlyweds have been dating since 2019 and share two young daughters together.

Usher was in Las Vegas on Sunday (February 11) for the Super Bowl where he was performing in the halftime show. According to People, Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea decided to get married before his performance and he was spotted wearing a gold band after the Super bowl performance.

A representative for Usher told People: “We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family.”

Las Vegas is the hotspot for couples eloping and tying the knot and Usher isn't the first celebrity to do so - and definitely won't be the last.

Back in 1991 Cindy Crawford married Richard Gere in Sin City and were married for four years. Angelina Jolie married Billy Bob Thornton in 2000 but split three years later. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore dated for three months and decided to walk down the aisle in Vegas and stayed together for over 13 years after.

Who can forget Britney Spears shotgun wedding to Jason Alexander in 2004.?The couple were married for 55 hours before her family interview and got the marriage annulled immediately.

In 2019 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were in Vegas for the Billboard Awards. They married in a little white chapel with the Jonas brothers attending and an Elvis impersonator officiating. A month after the Vegas wedding they had a star studded wedding in France but eventually divorced in 2023.

Lily Allen and David Harbour married in 2020 and celebrated with a meal at In and Out Burger. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had three weddings, their first was in Vegas after the Grammy Awards in 2022. And later that same year Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a simple low key wedding in the city of lights.