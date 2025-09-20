Tennis star Venus Williams is marrying Andrea Preti on the Italian island of Ischia, just off the Amalfi Coast.

Ahead of her wedding to Andrea Preti, Venus Williams has already been photographed in Italy wearing a sun hat with an Italian phrase that translates to ‘Mrs Preti.’ People magazine reported that “In the photos, the bride-to-be also wore a white dress and black tennis shoes as she sat in the backseat of a golf cart that drove around the village of Sant'Angelo. Onlookers reported seeing members of the wedding party wearing "Team Groom" and "Team Bride" T-shirts.”

Serena Williams told People magazine earlier this month that "We talk every day now because we have so much going on. Well, let me rephrase that. Venus has so much planning that she's doing that I'm just talking to her all the time.”

Serena went on to reveal that when it comes to planning for her wedding, Venus has been asking her sister lots of questions and also said: "She wanted literally 14 hairstyles — and she was like, 'What do you think?' So she sent me her options and within 30 minutes I had them not only done.”

Tennis legend Venus Williams to marry Andrea Preti in Italy, who is he and what's her net worth? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Who is Andrea Preti?

Andrea Preti is an Italian actor and producer, he was first linked to Venus Williams in 2024 when they were spotted boating in Nerano, Italy along the Amalfi Coast. In July of this year, she confirmed her engagement to him and in a post-match interview, the tennis legend was asked by Rennae Stubbs “You are now an engaged woman. So, how has Andrea helped you in this comeback? You’re happy, a smile on your face. I mean, how much has he made a difference in your life?"

In response to the question, Venus Williams said: "My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing."

Where is Venus Williams and Andrea Preti’s wedding taking place?

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti are marrying on September 20 at Punta Imperatore Lighthouse, which is on the Italian island of Ischia, just off the Amalfi Coast. According to Hola! Magazine, “After the ceremony, the celebration will continue at Lisola, an exclusive waterfront restaurant already hailed as one of Italy’s temples of Mediterranean dining. Chef Nino Di Costanzo and master pizzaiolo Ivano Veccia will treat guests to a Naples-inspired feast with wood-fired pizzas, fresh seafood, and dishes that capture the soul of the Amalfi Coast.”

According to Forbes, Venus Williams is worth $12.1M .