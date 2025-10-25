Actor Satish Shah is best known for his role in TV show 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhahi.’

Veteran actor Satish Shah, who starred in films such as 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaa 'and the TV show 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhahi ', has died at 74. RS Taurani has paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “RIP dear Satish Shahji.

“Thank you for making magic at the movies. Can’t believe we just met you four months ago on our set with David Ji and @varundvn and you were so happy and warm with everyone and today you are no longer with us. Life is truly unpredictable.

We will miss you 🙏 My deepest condolences to the family. 🕉 Shanti 🙏🙏”

Shortly before he passed away, Satish Shah took to X to pay tribute to the late actor Shammi Kapoor and wrote: “Happy B’day dearest Shammi ji. You are always around for me.”

Veteran actor Satish Shah dies at 74, what was the cause of his death? Photo: satish shah/X | satish shah/X

In the bio on Satish Shah’s X account, it reads: “Actor by default. Dreamer full time, has successfully escaped workaholicism, likes to stay updated with the world.”

The Calcutta Times paid tribute to Satish Shah on Facebook and wrote: “Satish Shah, the man who brought Indravadan Sarabhai to life, has passed away at 74.

“He will be remembered for his roles in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho and more.#RIPSatishShah #SarabhaiVsSarabhai.” In response to their tribute, one fan wrote: “RIP. A Very good comedian. His performances In TV Serials as well as in movies were very nice.

“His role in " YEH JO JINDAGI TV Serial Directed by kundan Shah, written by Sharad joshi & produced by S.S.Oberoi was very nice. He was seen in different characters in this TV Serial.

“In Shakti he was in guest appearance.His memorable movies are "JANE BHI DO YARO” directed by kundan Shah,” BHUTHNATH. He acted in marathi films also. Tribute to Satish Shahji .”

L.N. Production wrote: “Hearing about Satish Shah Sir's passing is truly heartbreaking. His portrayal of 'Indravadan' in Sarabhai will forever remain a source of joy and laughter for us. His work will keep him alive in our hearts forever.

May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. ”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Instagram and wrote: “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired a few hours ago due to kidney failure . He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last .

“A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti .🙏🏼”

According to reports, Satish Shah died due to kidney failure.