Youtuber Jonathan Morrison, aged 37, has opened up about his health struggles, which left him confused, disoriented, and unable to see clearly or speak. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

Youtuber Jonathan Morrison mysteriously disappeared from the platform four months ago - but now he’s returned to explain that severe health problems has kept him away.

The 37-year-old was known for posting tech-based videos that showcase the latest products and gadgets. He is best known for videos of him unboxing new tech and reviewing new Apple products. But, he suddenly stopped posting videos earlier this year, leaving his 2.53 million subscribers wondering what had happened to him.

Now, he’s posted a lengthy video in which he’s described the health crisis which led to his absence. So, what exactly happened to Jonathan Morrison, and how is he now? Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened to Jonathan Morrison?

Morrison posted a detailed YouTube video earlier this month, opening up about various health struggles he has had over the past year, though his health issues begun much earlier than that. The video was called ‘I lost everything’.

In the video, which showed Morrison speaking directly to the camera he said he had been "trapped for 10 months with no escape”. He went on to explain how a combination of shingles, eye scarring, and nerve damage had completely changed his life. He also told viewers he "lost everything."

In the video, which lasted for 24 minutes, he went on to say: "From what I've been able to gather so far, shingles impacted and hit multiple cranial nerves ... and either I had a mini stroke at some point or there was enough neuroinflammation to cause brain trauma.”

He went on: "I lost every part of me: video, music, guitar, my team, career, my office ... but worst of all my mind," he explained. “I think what hurts the most is that it took me away from being the person I needed to be from the people I cared about most. I know I let people down and I am forever sorry."

He added that he had experienced memory loss, as well as hearing loss, and had become confused, disoriented, and couldn’t see clearly. He added "even my own mum looked like a stranger" as he explained that he had been in a lot of pain. He also described not to be able to see things in his mind as "hell."

The Youtuber detailed how he couldn't move his own eyes properly, but said that inside his brain is where things got "nasty." Explaining further, he said: "My visual system was overloading my brain and then causing my central nervous systems to shut down.” He then described how the nerve damage in his brain had affected his heart rate and and movement, and as a result he sometimes couldn't speak or process his thoughts. His hearing was affected as well.

Unable to exercise, watch TV, walk much, or even look on his phone, Morrison said he was in an "endless loop of hell." He admitted to his followers that things had got "really dark" and he didn't see a way out. He said: "I just wanted peace because it hurt to be awake and it hurt to be asleep.”

At first, doctors could not find out what was wrong with him, but after having an MRI scan Morrison discovered that he had a bulged disc, degeneration, and a pinched nerve. "That MRI changed my life,”Morrison stated, explaining that he's not sure how he got this damage but he believes it may have happened when he was wrestling with his friends in high school.

He said a doctor then suggested that he needed to get some pressure off of his neck. He explained that his nervous system was "getting punched in the face twice by both my neck and all the fun brain shingles stuff." Thankfully, he said that the doctor did find a way to take some pressure off his neck, though he did not detail what this was, but he said this allowed his nervous system to reset, rest, and heal.

How is Jonathan Morrison now?

At the end of his video, Morrison said that while he is feeling much better than he was he still isn’t fully healed. He told his viewers that he feels about 60% better, and described this as “incredible progress”. He admitted, however, that he still has "one foot still in hell," but - trying to be positive - he said that at least the other foot is out the door. He also described going through rehab as a full-time job.

Ultimately, however, he said he’s mainly glad to finally have answers. "That was the worst part: the unknown," he said. He went on to say that "things have been dark and grim and brutal", particularly as he hadn’t worked for about a year, and that he felt he was now "starting over." In news that deleted his fans, he said he's excited to start making videos again - but said they will be at a slower pace than before.