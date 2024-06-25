Youtuber iShowSpeed with his hero, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo by X/@ishowspeedsui. | X/@ishowspeedsui

Youtuber iShowSpeed told police he was "Cristiano Ronaldo's son" when they came to question him about his treatment of officers during Euros 2024.

Darren Watkins Junior, who is better known to his fans as iShowSpeed, or just Speed for short, was live streaming in Amsterdam when he was stopped by fans - and then taken away by the police.

Speed, aged 19, and his friends was on a boat when police appeared, saying they had to question him about a foul-mouthed rant he launced against officers last week when he blamed them for the fact that he hadn’t met his footballing hero, Cristiano Ronaldo. In response, he tried to tell them he was the son of the Manchester United legend, age 39.

He said: "Wait, listen, I'm like a famous football player, I'm a famous streamer, you know me. Cristiano Ronaldo? Yeah, that's my… I'm kin to him, and I do YouTube, and all these Netherlands, German and Dutch people coming after me, 'Speed! Speed!'

"I'm like, calm down, calm down, get off the way, get off the way. And they're just coming out at me. Like basically I'm just like, I'm like Ronaldo's son, basically. Like, I swear to God, like I got pictures."

The pictures he is referring to are likely to be the photos which were taken of himself and Ronaldo in June last year, when the Youtuber finally met his celebrity hero. The camera then pans to the floor as Speed is taken off the boat by officers.

iShowSpeed is a popular American Youtuber who is also a streamer, singer, rapper, and internet personality. He was born on January 21 2005, in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. He first created his Youtube channel, iShowSpeed, back in March 2016 when he was just 11.

He is best known for producing live stream videos, in which he plays video games including Roblox, Fortnite, and FIFA. He became well known on the platform between May and June 2021 when he managed to gain almost a million followers.

Not all of his fame has been for positive reasons, however. Later in 2021, he went viral on TikTok, after his fans shared videos of his aggressive behaviour when streaming live. He also got banned from Twitch after harassing fellow Twitch streamer Ash Kash and he was allegedly banned for sexual coercion or intimidation.

Then, in July 2022, iShowSpeed set fire to a Pikachu toy and almost burned down his bedroom and a month later he was arrested by police while he was on a live video. He’s now known for his controversial streams and troubles with the law.

Speed decided to travel to Germany for Euros 2024 to support Ronaldo in person, and with hopes that he may be able to meet him again. Police stopped him from seeing the footballing legend again, however, and in response he swore at officers.

The American was sat in VIP seats to see Portugal take a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday June 18. Speed is such an enthusiastic fan he live streamed his reaction to the game for entire 90 minute duration. After full time, the teen went went downstairs in the hope of meeting his favourite player - and that’s when the issue began.

Speed waited in the players' car park for an hour and a half, but police removed him from the area - even though he claimed to be texting Portugal star Rafael Leao. Officers told the Youtuber all fans had to leave the area and ignored his claims that Leao had agreed to meet him there. He was then taken outside and told to wait there - but then the Portugal team bus team drove past him, and Speed blamed the police.