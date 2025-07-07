An American influencer has come under fire after defending her husband, who was sentenced to prison for downloading child sexual abuse images.

Joshua Stapleton, 39, was sentenced to 20 years - five in custody and the remainder on probation - after pleading guilty to 20 counts of sexual exploitation of children. His wife, Brittani, 31, who shares their Gulf Coast lifestyle across TikTok and Instagram, has publicly supported him, saying the couple remain "happy" and that she’s known about the charges since before they began dating.

Stapleton, whose arrest followed a multi-agency investigation led by Cartersville Police, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security, was found to have downloaded numerous child abuse images between 2018 and 2020. The case stemmed from a tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children programme.

Despite the serious nature of the charges, Brittani took to TikTok to issue a lengthy defence. “Josh was absolutely upfront with me about everything in the charges. There were no secrets,” she said in a video addressing followers’ questions. “We are still happy. He and I have no issues. He has been fully transparent and honest with me… nothing about us was fake.”

The couple had married in 2023, after knowing each other as friends for several years. Brittani claimed she sensed early on that something was wrong when the charges emerged, but added: “I have a really good judge of character and I knew something was up. I knew that was not Josh.”

She also dismissed reports that the images were found on a work laptop as “false,” adding: “Josh could not possibly have that on his work laptop because… you know how secure those computers are.”

Responding to concerns about the couple’s ongoing interactions with families and children, Brittani said: “We’ve always been absolutely upfront with everyone. And guess what? A lot of these people have our backs because they have personally witnessed Josh around their children and know that there’s no issue.”

Stapleton was initially charged with 40 counts but entered a plea deal reducing that number to 20. He will be subject to “sex offender” conditions upon release.

The couple had previously built a substantial online following, with over 81,000 followers and more than a million likes across TikTok and Instagram, where they posted workout routines, meals, and travel content. But following the sentencing and Brittani’s video, the backlash online has been fierce.

One user commented, “Not once did she say he didn’t do it though,” while another wrote, “Good judge of character… and STILL stays around?” Others questioned whether the influencer’s continued support of her husband makes her complicit, with one viral comment reading: “Did the children in those pics forgive him? That’s the question.”

Brittani added in the comment, in response to an accusation against her husband, saying: “Josh has never touched a child so this is the slander I just finished speaking of.”

Despite backlash, she has received support from her followers. One said: “Way to speak up for yourself and take control of the narrative that people are trying to grab views off of and using your name to profit. Stay true to you and breathe! Jealousy is weird and it’s sad what people will do and say bc they can even if at the cost of someone else’s expense. Praying for you during the tough days!”

Stapleton is currently being held at Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Jail.