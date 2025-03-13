Pete Wicks couldn’t resist the chance to take a dig at ex Maura Higgins while discussing the Brit Awards on his podcast.

The former TOWIE star, 37, and Maura, 34, were first linked in August last year but split in February. Maura then made headlines after reportedly kissing married McFly star Danny Jones at Universal Music’s Brit Awards afterparty last Saturday (March 1).

On his Staying Relevant podcast with Sam Thompson, Pete was unable to stop himself from hinting at the controversy, which has seen both Maura and Danny receive backlash from fans. The two met on last year’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, which Danny eventually won.

With a smile on his face, Pete said: “So, a lot happened at the Brits, an awful lot happened at the Brits. I am probably gonna leave that there because a lot happened at the Brits, but we're just gonna move on from that and we'll tell you about our Brits experience.

“Nothing happened there - for us. But we had a great time, Universal afterparty, we stayed there for a little beer, had a few drinks.”

Sam added: “Our Brits was great, we had a lovely experience. What I mean is at these parties you don't want to linger for too long. We got there nice and early, we left the Brits a little bit early, got there before the crush happens.”

Following the scandal, many fans on social media have voiced support for Georgia, Danny’s wife of 10 years and the mother of his son. Danny has been radio silent but recently reshared birthday messages from fan accounts on Instagram as he turned 39.

Meanwhile, Georgia returned to social media with a photo of their seven-year-old son, Cooper.

The couple were spotted together for the first time since the controversy on Tuesday (March 11), stepping out for coffee in London. They were photographed walking in the park, chatting and sipping their drinks. Son Cooper was not with them when they were photographed.