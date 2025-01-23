Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally…starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal came out in 1989, and fans are speculating on the reason behind the actors reuniting.

Both Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal have both shared a mysterious post on their Instagram, showing themselves sitting next to one another on a brown coach. For those of you who are familiar with the 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally…, will know the floral wallpaper and furniture that matches the setting of the final scene of the movie.

In a joint post, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal wrote: “It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all.”

Fans are speculating that the reason behind the post is that Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal might be reuniting for the 2025 Super Bowl which is weeks ago, others are hoping that this is not the case and the actors are teasing that there might be a When Harry met Sally sequel and their characters of Harry Burns and Sally Albright will once again be returning.

When Harry Met Sally’s Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunite, will there be a sequel, how to watch. The couple reuinited for the 30th anniversary in 2019. Photo: Getty Images for TCM | Getty Images for TCM

Billy Crystal previously opened up about the legacy of the movie with Willie Geist and said that the movie still has “a life of its own.” He went on to say that “To this day, 35 years later, people come up and they want to meet Harry. There is so much truth and love in that movie.”

Meg Ryan has also discussed the movie at length over the years, particularly the orgasm scene. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the scene, Sally fakes having an orgasm in a coffee shop, bringing it to a standstill and this leads a customer to utter the iconic words "I'll have what she’s having.”

Meg Ryan told Interview magazine that they had to do a lot of takes for the scene and said: “Oh, we probably did that over and over again.” She also discussed how her children, Jack Quaid and Daisy Ryan are still embarrassed by it and revealed that It’s funny, my son just called me this morning and he’s in New York staying at a hotel that’s right across the street from Katz’s Deli.

“My daughter was here and everybody was on speaker, and they were like, ‘Mom, this is a very unique embarrassment. He said, ‘You know you can go into that deli and there’s an arrow pointing down to the table where you shot that scene’.”

It is possible to buy the movie on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Sky Store or download or rent it on Apple TV, Amazon Video and Sky Store online.