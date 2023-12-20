Given how good the food looks at Katz’s Diner, perhaps Meg Ryan should have taken a bite of her food before moaning in “When Harry Met Sally”?

Katz's Deli in New York City - known for their incredible sandwiches and for "that" scene from "When Hally Met Sally" (Credit: Alex Lozupone/MGM)

It was the location of one of the most iconic moments in ‘80s cinema; a meeting between Harry and Sally in a public setting which led to a frank discussion of how a woman can “fake” being in the throws of passion. The young Meg Ryan grabbed the sides of the table and immediately demonstrated to co-star Billy Crystal that such a situation can occur, moaning loudly until a neighbouring dinner guest requested from her serving waitress “I’ll have what she’s having.”

Crystal, in an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, expressed his awe at the enduring impact of the movie "When Harry Met Sally" over 30 years since its release. While visiting Katz's Deli in New York City, where iconic scenes from the movie were filmed, Crystal acknowledged the phenomenon and historical significance of the movie.

"It’s an amazing phenomenon that this has touched people and this little piece of history here in New York City. It’s actually more important as time goes by because people fall in love every day. People fall out of love every day. People find each other, they lose each other every day, and new generations keep finding When Harry Met Sally. We’re forever young in that movie, and we represent them. They relate to us.”

Sally and Harry's visit to the deli is considered one of the most iconic scenes in the movie, however, Meg Ryan recently revealed that her son, actor Jack Quaid, finds that scene embarrassing. "It's funny, my son just called me this morning, and he's staying at a hotel in New York that's right across the street from Katz's Deli. My daughter was with me, and they were on speaker, and they said, 'Mom, this is a very unique embarrassment.”

But what is the food like at Katz’s Deli, and what is on offer at the iconic location over the Christmas and Hannukah period for fans of “When Harry Met Sally” to eat rather than show up and make loud sex noises?

What can I order at Katz’s Deli over the Christmas period?

A cursory look at the menu immediately shows there are two box meals available for the holiday period: Katz’s Holiday Box includes one pound of our legendary pastrami and house-cured corned beef, both our full-sour and half-sour deli pickles and “all the classic sandwich fixings,” while Kat’z Hannukah Package includes homemade matzo ball soup, crispy mini latkes, hand-sliced pastrami and brisket sandwiches, knishes with classic deli mustard and Chocolate Babka for dessert.

The entire mouth-watering menu is available to view on the Katz’s Deli website, but a warning; with the amount of images of sandwiches on offer, including signature Reuben, don’t go visiting the website without a full stomach. You have been warned.