Jung Woo-sung has confirmed that he is the father of model Moon Ga-bi’s newborn son.

Model Moon Ga-bi shared a black and white photograph of herself with her newborn baby on Instagram and wrote: “I’m going to write like this to tell my story, leaving behind the eventful last year, and the new year of 2024 with only one month left.

“I think I’ve forgotten but I still wanted to say how I'm so sorry and grateful to those who still care about me and support me through an honest story. I’m not the only story, but I’m a mother of one child and I;m trying to write this post publicly, but I’ve been worried about it…

“Now as a mother of one child, I have found the courage to live with a little more ordinary happiness.”

Why has Jung Woo-sung's baby news sparked a national debate? Actor Jung Woo-sung attended the 2022 MAMA Awards at Kyocera Dome on November 30, 2022 in Osaka, Japan. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Actor Jung Woo-sung ‘s agency Artist Company confirmed that he has become a father to Moon Ga-bi’s baby and wrote: “It’s true that Jung Woo-sung is the biological father of the child that Moon Ga-bi revealed on social media. He is currently in the process of discussing the best possible avenues for childcare, and as a father, he will take full responsibility for the child until the end.”

The BBC reported that “While Jung pledged to “fulfil his responsibilities” as the father, his silence on whether he plans to marry Moon drew fierce backlash in the conservative country where births outside marriage are seen as taboo.

“But some progressive voices have defended Jung, noting a shift in South Korea’s attitudes towards diverse family structures.”

This month, The Korea Times reported that 70% of Koreans believe couples can live together without marrying. According to The Korea Times, “the survey also revealed that 37.2 percent of respondents believe it is acceptable to have children outside of marriage, up 2.5 percentage points from the previous survey.

“The rate has also been on a steady rise since 2012, when it was at 22.4 percent.”