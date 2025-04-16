Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spanish actress Ana Obregón’s son Aless Lequio died of cancer in 2020.

Spanish actress and TV personality Ana Obregón’s son Aless Lequio was only 27 when he tragically passed away from cancer, two years earlier he had preserved his sperm. In 2023, Ana Obregón had a little girl Anita by surrogacy in the US, and used an egg donor and the frozen sperm of her late son.

A couple of years after the birth of Anita, who is Ana Obregón’s biological granddaughter, she has given an update on her life. In an interview on Spanish TV, Ana said about her home that it is now “full of stuffed animals and toys,” and also said: “I even have a little ball pool where she makes me dive in.”

As she is now 70 years old, she revealed that picking up Anita is more difficult as it hurts her back. In a recent interview with ¡Hola! Magazine, she reflected on the death of her son and said: “I know I'll never feel the happiness I had when Aless was with me again.”

Who is Ana Obregón who used her late son’s sperm to have a baby via surrogacy? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Ana also said: “That pain will never go away. You don't accept or get over the death of a child.

“You end up accepting that you'll never be able to come to terms with their departure.

“Fortunately, Anita now fills my days. I was dead for three years from Aless' death until Anita was born.”

Ana’s son Aless’s father is Alessandro Lecquio, the nephew of King Juan Carlos. Aless passed away two years after he was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer.

Who is Ana Obregón?

Ana Obregón has 1.3 million followers on Instagram. She recently shared a photograph of Anita on her Instagram in her new bedroom and wrote: “So far we’ve been squatting in her daddy’s room and I have to admit that I haven’t been able to touch anything in my boy’s room yet, he is and will always be as I leave him.”

Ana Obregón is best known as a Spanish actress, television presenter, and socialite. She has hosted shows such as What's the Bet? (¿Qué apostamos?).

When Ana revealed in 2023 that she had a baby via surrogacy, she shocked the world. A week after Anita’s birth, she told ¡Hola! Magazine that "This girl isn't my daughter, she's my granddaughter."

Social philosophy commentator Gonzalo Velasco told radio station Cadena SER at the time that "Ana Obregón has taken it upon herself to interpret her dead son's wishes and that is going too far.” He also said: "No child is ever the property of his parents and neither is a dead child. No mother or father has the power to interpret the wishes of their child."