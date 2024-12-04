BBC newsreader Clive Myrie has taken to X to apologise for what happened.

Clive Myrie said: “An apology-I’ve had several administrative issues, and I didn’t fill out the correct paperwork for some of my external public events, so they haven’t been published until now.” Clive Myrie went on to say that “I’ve told the BBC I won’t be taking part in any more paid external events in the foreseeable future, beyond a handful of pre-existing commitments, so that this doesn’t happen again. My sincere apologies. Thanks, Clive.”

Clive Myrie has been married to his wife, Catherine Myrie, for over 25 years. The couple who live in Islington in north London, met at the launch of a book about Swiss cheese. Clive Myrie revealed to The Guardian that personal space and individual interests are key to a long standing marriage and said: "Figuratively speaking, at least. Having a space that's your own; spending time alone, to bond when reunited.

“My wife Catherine, has her own interests. I do too. We celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, and each still have our own identities.”

Clive Myrie and Catherine do not have children and he spoke to The Mirror about their decision not to have them before the release of his book entitled Everything Is Everything: A Memoir Of Love, Hate And Hope, which was released in 2023.

Clive Myrie told The Mirror that it wasn’t the danger of his job (Clive often reported in war zones) but the travelling and said: “We felt it would be selfish on children to drag them around the world. We’ve come from big families. I’m from a family of seven (children), Catherine’s from a family of five kids. We weren’t desperate for some kind of familial glue. You get to the point where it’s much more difficult to have a child and then you realise, do we really want that anyway?

In September 2024, a new report revealed that BBC presenter Clive Myrie who already earns about £310,000 a year from the corporation, earned the additional amount of income from 11 outside speaking events.

Press Gazette reported that “The BBC’s on-air journalists were collectively paid at least £685,000 to attend 465 outside engagements between the start of July 2023 and the end of June 2024, the corporation’s external events register shows.”

It also revealed that the BBC journalist, based on those minimum figures, who likely received the most income from outside speaking events from the past year, was presenter Clive Myrie. He earned £66,000 from 11 events.

Aside from Clive Myrie, the next top earners according to Press Gazette in the report that was published in September 2024, were Today presenters Amol Rajan and Nick Robinson, both Rajan and Robinson reportedly both earned £45,000 each from outside speaking events in the past year.

Clive Myrie received the highest fees for outside speaking events from the Black Police Officers Association, financial services company, Legal and General and the British Insurance Brokers Association. Amol Rajan received over £10,000 for an event for a pensions’ association and Nick Robinson fees for outside speaking events came from companies such as bank BNP Paribas and accountancy firm Ernst & Young.

Clive Myrie, Amol Rajan and Nick Robinson were not the only BBC presenters who received more than a fee of £10,000 for an outside speaking event. Other stars who did include Fiona Bruce, Jeremy Bowen and Katya Adler.

Former newsreader Huw Edwards, who received a six-month suspended sentence for indecent images charges and was suspended from the BBC last July, previously had made at least £125,000 from events published on the list, since 2021.