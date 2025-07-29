Cole Escola made history for their performance in the stage play Oh, Mary!.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole Escola was presented with the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play prize for their performance in the stage play ‘Oh, Mary!’ at the 2025 Tony Awards in June. Escola, who uses they/them pronouns, became the first openly non-binary actor to receive the award.

They originated the lead role in the hit show, which is a comedic spoof of the lives of Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln. Taking to the stage, the 38-year-old praised fellow nominees George Clooney, Jon Michael Hill, Daniel Dae Kim, Harry Lennix, and Louis McCartney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Escola then went on to thank their mother. The actor, who wrote the play, also wore a curly wig in an updo, which referenced the iconic Broadway actress's signature look.

Cole Escola made history for their performance in the stage play Oh, Mary!. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Cole Escola is an American comedian, actor, singer, and playwright. They are best known for their cabaret work and appearances on the television series Difficult People, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Search Party, and Big Mouth, as well as for writing and starring in the play Oh, Mary! which opened on Broadway in 2024.

Cole Escola was born on November 25, 1986 in Clatskanie, Oregon, USA. The 38-year-old actor will star alongside Melissa McCarthy in the upcoming animated musical comedy Margie Claus , set for a Christmas 2027 season release.

Deadline reports that in the film sees “Santa goes missing on Christmas Eve, with his wife Margie assembling a rag-tag team of long-retired reindeer to rescue Santa and save Christmas.”Cole will play Levi, Margie's “right-hand elf.”