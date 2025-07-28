Right wing activist and actor Laurence Fox is set to launch his appeal against two libel judgements after he branded opponents “paedophiles” in an online spat.

The 47-year-old lost his High Court battles in 2024 after it was ruled that he defamed mental health campaigner Simon Blake and drag queen Crystal after branding them “paedophiles” in a series of exchanges in 2020. The online spat was sparked by a discussion over supermarket Sainsbury's support for the Black Lives Matter movement, with broadcaster Nicola Thorp also joining the legal action.

He is now challenging the two High Court ruling after he was instructed to pay £180,000 in damages to two defendants. His partner Elizabeth Barker had previously been spotted supporting the right wing activist throughout the trial, and has been seen by his side during recent public appearances.

Laurence Fox alongside his partner Elizabeth Barker, | Getty Images

Who is Elizabeth Barker?

Elizabeth Barker is best known for being a conspiracy theorist podcaster who has appeared on the Elite Thinking Club podcast. On the show, she has described the Covid lockdown and climate change as a “smoke screen” for government control.

The US native has also shared her thoughts on evolution, saying during a discussion on the top that she believed that “we come from another race” instead of evolving from apes. She has also shared opinions on other popular conspiracy theory topics such as the 1969 Moon landing.

According to the Metro, Elizabeth described herself as a model, body double and stuntwoman on her Instagram. She previously revealed that she refused to wear a mask on the set of Hollywood flick The Batman while filming in Liverpool in 2020.

Laurence Fox and partner Elizabeth Barker. | Getty Images

Are Laurence Fox and Elizabeth Barker married?

Laurence revealed in a post on social media last month that the pair had tied the knot in a low-key registry office ceremony. Sharing images and videos from the day, he said on X (formerly Twitter): "In order to avoid having to encounter anyone from the @churchofengland myself and my beautiful wife @CaliforniaFrizz signed a piece of paper in a registry office today. Proper wedding in a few days with nearest and dearest in the eyes of God."

The couple announced their engagement last year. Elizabeth has since changed her social media handles, referring to herself on X as ‘Mrs Fox’.

Laurence and Elizabeth began dating after the actor split from ex-fiance Arabella Fleetwood Neagle in June 2023. Their split came just weeks before they were due to be wed, with friends reportedly saying that the pair had “run out of steam” by the end of their relationship.

Laurence was previously married to actress Billie Piper from 2007 until 2016. The former couple share two children together.

Elizabeth was seen supporting her now-husband during his defeat at his High Court libel trial in November 2024, the result of which he is now appealing. She has also been spotted supporting the Reclaim Party founder at right-wing rallies he has spoken at.