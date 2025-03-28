Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joe Gatto has cancelled all upcoming dates on his current comedy tour and has began treatment amid sexual assault and harrassment allegations.

Comedian Joe Gatto has begun in-patient care at a treatment facility and cancelled all upcoming dates on his current tour following recent allegations against him of sexual assault and harassment. In a statement, he said: “Having taken some time to reflect, I’ve decided to voluntarily enter an inpatient program to continue working on myself.” He also said: “I just want to thank my friends, fans and especially my family for all of their support – never more so than over the last few days.”

A TikTok user, who goes by joozyb accused Joe Gatto of sexually assaulting her when she was 19 in a series of videos that have since been deleted, Joe Gatto denied these allegations. People magazine then reported on March 23, 2025, that “Now, a second woman — a source who previously worked for Gatto during his time on Impractical Jokers — claims that the comedian exhibited unwanted behaviors that she described as sexual harassment.”

A rep for Gatto referred People magazine to the statement Joe Gatto gave on March 22 in response to the allegations by joozyb, this statement read: “I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most. But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone.” (The second complainant did not allege that she was assaulted.)

The statement went on to say that “Working on myself is an ongoing process “and I am now going to take some time away from the public eye to focus my energies where I need to.”

Who is Joe Gatto?

Joe Gatto is an improvisational comedian, actor and producer, best known for appearing in Impractical Jokers, which is a hidden-camera prank show. In January 2025, Joe Gatto told TheWrap that “I’ve moved on from the show, the show has moved on from me. I am so removed from it. We are still friends, just not friends from work anymore. But I am so out of that mindset.”

Is Joe Gatto married?

Joe Gatto married Bessie in 2013 and the couple have two children, Milana and Remington “Remo." In January 2022, Joe Gatto revealed that he was splitting from his wife and leaving Impractical Jokers and in an Instagram post said: “Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers.

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.

“Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.

“To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves.

“As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you.”

However, a year later, Joe Gatto took to Instagram again and revealed that they were getting back together and wrote: “10 years ago when we started out, I could have never imagined the absolute crazy ride with highs and lows our marriage has endured. But there was always love. And me knowing that there is no one else I’d want to be my person.

He also said: “I love your compassion, your resilience and your giggle. Thanks for this decade. And I’m happy and hopeful that we will be able to get a few more in because we have proven with compassion, forgiveness and an open heart we can do this. Together. Looking forward to more of it all, including laughing together, memory making with our incredible family and of course…dogs. Love you so much Mrs. Gatto.”