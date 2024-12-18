Brian Jordan Alvarez has been accused of sexually assaulting Jon Ebeling, his The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo costar, but he has denied the allegations.

USA Today reported that “In a Vulture report published Tuesday, Jon Ebeling, Alvarez's former collaborator and co-star on "The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo ,alleged that Alvarez assaulted him more than eight years ago while they were shooting a scene for the web comedy series. Ebeling said he filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department in September and also reported Alvarez to the Screen Actors Guild.”

Brian Jordan Alvarez’s spokesperson told E! News in a statement that “For many months, Mr. Ebeling has peddled his falsehoods to anyone who would listen but, when confronted with proof of his duplicity and definitive evidence provided by third parties showing why Mr. Ebeling should not be trusted, numerous media outlets declined to print his outrageous claims."

Who is Brian Jordan Alvarez?

Brian Jordan Alvarez is an actor, comedian and filmmaker who is best known for both creating and starring in the FX comedy series English Teacher. He told the Los Angeles Times how he came up with the idea for the series and said: "My mom's a teacher, my sister’s a teacher, it’s sort of in my bones.”

Brian Jordan Alvarez also revealed that “The kids in the show are more up-to-date on what’s cool and smart and even how to handle reality in this current moment.”

Brian Jordan Alvarez graduated from USC, University of Southern California’s School of Dramatic Arts in 2009 with a BFA in Acting and has also appeared in Will & Grace, Jane the Virgin and M3gan.