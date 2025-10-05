British tennis star Jack Draper is reportedly dating Lauryn Goodman after matching on the celebrity dating app Raya.

The 23-year-old British No1 met up with Lauryn — who is 11 years older and the ex of footballer Kyle Walker — after exchanging ­messages for months, The Sun reports. An onlooker saw the pair at a coffee shop in Wandsworth, South West London.

The customer told The Sun on Sunday: “Jack’s a regular so I see him often. He towered above her, but they were flirting as he bought her a coffee.

“I saw them leave together. It was terrible weather, so he was trying to shelter her from getting wet.

"They looked comfortable and at ease in each other’s company. He had his arms wrapped around her.”

According to The Sun, Draper matched with ­reality star Lauryn, 34, in April and they met on September 10. Lauryn has been single since the end of her on/off relationship with love-rat Kyle, 35, with whom she has two children.

The ex-Manchester City defender was headed for divorce after wife Annie Kilner discovered he had fathered a second child with Lauryn. Kyle, now with Burnley, has since moved back in with Annie at the family home in Cheshire.

Those close to Jack insisted there was no romance with Lauryn. They added: “They met once and there are no plans to see each other again.” The Sun on Sunday had approached Lauryn and Jack’s representatives for comment.