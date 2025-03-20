Lily Stewart was most certainly not a household name before March 8, 2025.

Everything changed for Lily Stewart on March 8, 2025 when she was taken into custody after (according to a disposition), she was caught driving 84mph in a 55mph zone. In an interview with the New York Post, she revealed that “she was arrested because she “accidentally” started speeding immediately after getting ticketed … for speeding.”

Lily Stewart told The Post that “It was the second time speeding that got me arrested. [The cop] placed me in handcuffs and put me in the back of his car.” She also revealed that “The officer saw me while he was driving the opposite direction. He was like, ‘You’re speeding’ and he was super-friendly, and I was super-friendly, and he wrote me a ticket.”

Lily Stewart then revealed that “As soon as I got back in the car, I pulled out — and accidentally started speeding again. By the time I caught myself, he pulled me over and arrested me.”

Lily Stewart attends the University of Georgia and is part of Alpha Chi sorority. After she was arrested, her mugshot has gone viral and she has revealed to TMZ that she is getting a lot of DMs from “gross old men.”

Lily Stewart does not have a private Instagram account and currently has nearly 4500 followers. Fans have been quick to comment on her latest post and one wrote: “got a super speeder ticket running to this post,” whilst another wrote: “Are u the one all over Fb for your mugshot?”

Judging by her Instagram, Lily Stewart seems to live quite the glamorous life, she was pictured with her girlfriends in Mexico on March 10 and went skiing in February. She also enjoyed a trip to Paris in October last year and shared photographs from the city.

