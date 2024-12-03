American actor Danny Pintauro revealed that the accident had taken place on Thanksgiving and it resulted in a tear in his stomach lining.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who’s The Boss star Danny Pintauro, 48, shared what had happened to him on Instagram and wrote: “I was forced to choose between a van and a pylon. The pylons hurt!! Have a terrible scrape on my arm and I was pretty convinced I had broken my arm. The next morning it was a whole lot better so I didn’t worry as much.”

Danny Pinatauro had been on his scooter when he collided with pylons which resulted in him having to undergo emergency surgery. Although Danny Pintauro initially “didn’t worry as much” as his arm felt “a whole lot better,” he then had severe pain in his chest which resulted in his husband Wil Tabares taking him to the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The doctors discovered that Danny Pinatauro had an infection in his bloodstream and Danny went on to say that 'It’s been the most excruciating pain I’ve ever felt in my whole life. So I had to have emergency surgery last night to repair the tear.

“The surgery went well and now that it’s fixed, the pain is pretty much gone away, although I’m still very sore.

“They just took the intubation tube out, but I have to leave another tube in my stomach for three days to keep removing the acids so as to not upset the stitches and repair they did. Which also means that I won’t be eating or drinking anything for the next three days.

'”They always say this but it’s very true, if I had waited any longer, I could have died. My body was the one who told me something was absolutely wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My wonderful husband Will drove me here and has been by my side for the whole thing.

Danny went on to say that “It was absolutely terrifying. If anybody might wanna send me flowers, I wouldn’t be opposed.

“Lol just kidding.I’m stressed, hungry, in pain and exhausted. Light a candle for me, okay?Ohhh! They did an X-ray of my arm and it’s not broken! So there’s one bright side.'”

In 2015, Who’s the Boss star Danny Pintauro revealed to Oprah Winfrey in a television interview that he was HIV- Positive and said: "I'm HIV-positive, and I have been for 12 years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said: "I was living in New York at the time and completely clueless to the idea that I was positive," he said. "I went in for a regular checkup. It was just regular blood work. You go in, and you sort of waited two weeks on pins and needles -- or at least I did, because I was just terrified of the idea of getting HIV."