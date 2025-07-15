Elon Musk shared a drawing of penis-shaped map online shocking users, accompanied with the caption 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger'.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared the map online on Monday, which is actually meant to be the expanded route for his recently launched Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. However, the map resembled a certain male body part.

“Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” the billionaire posted on X as he showcased the phallic-shaped map. The humour followed an equally brazen boast by the official Robotaxi account, which announced the new geofenced service with a post that read: “Just expanded our surface area… We’re big eggplant fans!”

Musk added fuel to the conversation by quote-tweeting the post with the phrase, “Bigger, longer and uncut,” followed by a laughing emoji. The new Robotaxi service area drew widespread attention not only for its unusual shape, but also for the apparent lack of practical justification for its design.

One industry observer wrote in Electrek that expanding coverage to this particular part of Austin serves no functional purpose and seems intended purely to indulge Musk’s well-known taste for juvenile humour. In a follow-up tweet, Musk ripped the media’s prickly coverage of his the expanded route, writing, “And they take themselves so seriously.”

It comes after the driverless taxi service began operating in Austin last June, but received numerous criticisms for the failures that the cars made. Many videos went viral showing accidents and driving failures, which generated great concern among citizens.