The Royal family will be sending someone to cheer on the Lionesses for the Euros final, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

When the England women’s national team reached the World Cup final in 2023, the royal family was notably absent from the stadium for the final.

Spain beat the Lionesses 1-0 in that game, although the event was marred (even surpassed in the eyes of the media) by Luis Rubiales kissing Spanish player Jennifer Hermoso during the medal ceremony.

This weekend, the royal family has a chance to put things right when England face either Germany or Spain in the Euros final, depending on which side wins tonight’s (July 23) semi-final match.

The Lionesses were on the brink of elimination by Italy when 19-year-old substitute Michelle Agyemang forced extra time, drawing the sides level with an equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time to cancel out Barbara Bonansea’s 33rd-minute opener.

Then, with another shootout minutes away, Beth Mead was brought down and Kelly stepped up to the spot, where she was initially denied by Laura Giuliani, but buried the rebound to complete England’s second successive stunning comeback.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince William is to attend Sunday’s final in Basel in his role as patron of the Football Association.

It comes after the Prince of Wales congratulated the reigning champions on their thrilling comeback to reach the final in a last-gasp victory over Italy in extra time in Switzerland on Tuesday.

In a message on X, football fan Prince William said: “Brilliant performance Lionesses! One game from glory #WEURO2025.”

The prince is a well-known Aston Villa fan, often attending their matches both at home and abroad - including their historic win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last season.