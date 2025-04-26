Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Aston Villa’s most prominent fans won’t be there to cheer on his team today.

Aston Villa travel to Selhurst Park today (Saturday, April 26) to play Crystal Palace in the semi-final of the FA Cup. The winner will advance to play at Wembley on May 17, coming up against either Nottingham Forest or Aston Villa.

But lifelong Aston Villa fan Prince William - who frequently attends their matches - won’t be at today’s game. Royal duties have got in the way of his love for football, and the heir to the throne has his priorities straight.

Speaking ahead of today’s game, manager Unai Emery said: “The first way to get Europe is through the Premier League, but getting the trophy in the FA Cup. Now, we can’t choose only one competition. We are choosing both competitions strongly because we have two ways for our positive season to end.

“We have an opportunity because we are in the semi-final, but there is a lot of work to do. When you are getting experiences and getting trophies, the most important thing I learned and I enjoyed, was the way and not the end.

“The objective is to win, but the process is really important. I have a huge responsibility to try to respond in good way with the players.”

Prince William has been in the stands for some of the most historic Aston Villa games in recent memory this season, as Emery takes his beloved club to new heights. He has seen them beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in the Champions League before reaching the quarter-finals of the European competition; they have beaten the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United on their way to seventh in the Premier League - and now have a chance at silverware for the first time in 30 years.

But today, Prince William will have to settle for watching the match on his phone, as he has flown out to Vatican City for the funeral of Pope Francis. The Prince of Wales has paid his respects to the Pope on behalf of the King, as he gathered with world leaders for the historic funeral in St Peter’s Square.

William, side by side with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, stood for a moment’s silence in front of Pope Francis’s sealed wooden and zinc coffin in its place before the altar in St Peter’s Basilica. The prince, with his hands clasped, solemnly bowed his head as he stood in reflection ahead of the funeral mass.

He is carrying out his most significant duty so far as heir to the throne as he made the solo journey to the Vatican on Saturday. It is the first time the prince has represented the monarch at an international funeral.

William spoke briefly to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on his way into the service. He also spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron ahead of the mass.

If Aston Villa do reach the FA Cup final, the Prince of Wales will be there to watch them in person, as he always attends the final at Wembley Stadium. It’s likely to be a family affair for the Royal family, with Prince George joining his dad in shaking hands with the players after last year’s game between Manchester United and Manchester City.