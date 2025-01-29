Will Rihanna attend boyfriend ASAP Rocky's criminal trial? Pop star 'considers' visiting LA court as rapper faces up to 24 years in prison

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

29th Jan 2025, 10:36am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Rihanna is “considering” visiting the Los Angeles court during the criminal trial of her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The 36-year-old Umbrella singer was weighing up whether to show up for the criminal trial, which kicked off last week, sources told TMZ on Monday (27 January). Sources told the outlet that it was unlikely the Grammy-winning artist would appear in the court on Tuesday (28 January), but she might make an appearance later on in the week.

According to TMZ, the pop star is planning on turning up to the court on Wednesday (29 January). TMZ reports that a source with direct knowledge of the case said the plans could change, but right now Rihanna is set to be there on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She will likely be sitting in the gallery with regular people. Her partner stands trial for allegedly shooting his former friend A$AP Relli in a heated argument on a Hollywood sidewalk in 2021. If convicted, Rocky could face up to 24 years in state prison - after he turned down a plea deal that would have required him to plead guilty to one of the charges in exchange for a recommended 180 days in jail and three years' probation.

Rihanna is “considering” visiting the Los Angeles court during the criminal trial of her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. (Photo: Getty Images)Rihanna is “considering” visiting the Los Angeles court during the criminal trial of her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. (Photo: Getty Images)
Rihanna is “considering” visiting the Los Angeles court during the criminal trial of her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says he committed no crime. It took the two sides two and a half days to pick the jurors from a pool of more than a hundred candidates who packed into a downtown LA courtroom.

Those chosen include a woman who is a podcast editor and actor, and a man who has worked for more than 20 years at Trader Joe's. The last alternate seated is a retired judge.

A$AP Relli is set to testify on Wednesday - and will provide what’s likely to be the trial’s most important piece of testimony when he gets back on the stand. The testimony will come on an abbreviated court day. The trial will only be in session for two hours in the morning because of a prosecutor's previous commitment. Relli can expect to face fierce cross-examination from the defence that could begin Wednesday.

Related topics:ASAP RockyRihanna

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice