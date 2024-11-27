Woman describes 'scary time' and denies consensual sex in Slowthai rape trial

One of the women accusing Grammy-nominated rapper Slowthai and his friend Alex Blake-Walker of rape told a court it was a "very scary time" and denied the sexual encounter was consensual.

The woman, giving evidence at Oxford Crown Court, described how Blake-Walker allegedly forced her to perform a sex act at a house party after Slowthai’s gig at The Bullingdon music venue in Oxford on September 7, 2021.

She told the jury that while they initially kissed consensually, the situation quickly escalated. Under cross-examination by Sheryl Nwosu, representing Blake-Walker, she rejected claims that the act was consensual. She said: "When he pushed me down, I said I didn’t want to do that. I said repeatedly I wanted to go back inside."

The barrister suggested the woman stopped because she heard voices nearby, but the complainant refuted this. She said:"That’s not what caused me to stop – I didn’t want to do it in the first place. It was a very scary time, and it all happened very quickly. I don’t know why I didn’t call out to a specific person. I wanted to get myself out of a very scary situation. I was scared."

Tyron Kaymone Frampton, known as slowthai, has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape.

The court heard that Blake-Walker, 27, and Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, 29, are accused of raping two women at the party. Prosecutors allege Blake-Walker raped the first complainant while being encouraged by Frampton, who is also accused of raping the second woman twice with Blake-Walker’s encouragement.

In a police interview played to the court, the first complainant recalled her initial excitement about Slowthai attending the party:"I think we were talking about how surreal it was that Slowthai was in the house. I think we were really excited and not believing it was actually happening."

Both men deny three joint charges of rape and one of sexual assault. The trial continues.