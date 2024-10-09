BBC Radio 1 DJ Yinka Bokinni reveals she has given birth to baby girl with cute snap on Instagram
Bokinni revealed her new arrival only hours before she returned to live TV as a panellist on Big Brother: Late and Live, the Big Brother companion show, on Tuesday evening (October 8). Bokinni, 35, had previously revealed her pregnancy to fans during an appearance on the BRIT Awards red carpet in March.
In her announcement post, Bokinni shared an image of her cradling her new baby girl. She said: “Hi 💘 we’ve been quiet, baby girl is amazing and I’m back to work so again hello x”
Fans and friends flooded her comments with loving messages. TV personality Remel London said: “I JUST SCREAMED!!!! Im so so so so so happy for you!” Love Island star Yewande Biala added: “Congratulations 💖💖”
Bikinni hosts the Radio 1 Early Breakfast Show alongside co-host Conor Knight. The radio host, whose brother Bola Bokinni is known to fans of Ted Lasso and Celebrity Race Across The World, has also appeared on shows such as The Weakest Link and The Chase: Celebrity Special.
