P2istheName whose name at birth was Philip Enewally, was found dead in a Los Angeles mail room.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YouTube star P2Isthe Name was only 26 when he was found dead in a Los Angeles mail room three months ago. P2istheName’s mum shared the news of his death with TMZ, but no cause of death was confirmed at the time.

YouTuber P2istheName who had four million subscribers, had opened his own clothing line, WallyCo, after rising to prominence through posting NBA 2K and Fortnite gaming videos and then general video content. Following his death, many took to social media to pay tribute to the star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creator Coletheman took to Instagram and wrote: "My good friend @P2istheName has passed away… wow. I’m honestly at a loss for words. He was always so kind to me and gave me so much content creation advice. May he rest in peace. This breaks my heart."

The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner has now revealed P2istheName’s cause of death, and said that the YouTuberhad a “sudden cardiac dysfunction due to solitary papillary muscle hypertrophy.” The New York Post reported that “According to the Medical Examiner, the condition is a “subtype of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is a risk factor for a sudden fatal cardiac event.”

Although paramedics were called when YouTuber P2istheName was discovered, they were unable to revive the star. P2istheName uploaded his final video on February 24 and it was titled "A regular night with my rich ‘psychotic’ friends.”

When P2istheName passed away, Dr Kemi who runs a Facebook page called Kemi Talks, said: “I was just told that #p2isthename, a popular American YouTuber was found dead yesterday in a mail room in Los Angeles. He was 26. This week has been tough for me as so many young people are dying. He was a YouTuber with 4M followers. He was on his way to moving to Atlanta.”