(Image: HistoricUK)

Today (25 January) is St. Dwynwen’s Day in Wales, a day which is comparable to Valentine's Day, though one which is not nearly as well recognised.

Saint Dwynwen, sometimes known as Dwyn or Donwen, is the Welsh patron saint of lovers. Slightly less romantically, she is also the patron saint of sick animals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But who exactly was she, and how is St. Dwynwen’s Day celebrated? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Who is Saint Dwynwen?

Dwynwen is thought to have been the daughter of King Brychan Brycheiniog, who reigned in the fifth century., but since folktale and Celtic story components have been incorporated into her story, there are many different versions of it.

Depending on which version you follow, either a young man named Maelon Dafodrill falls in love with her, but she rejects his advances, or she is unable to wed him because her father opposed the union and had already given her to another man.

The latter scenario seems to line up more with the rest of the story, which says Dwynwen prayed that she would fall out of love with Maelon, distraught over her love for him and her inability to act upon it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her prayers are answered when she is given a potion by an angel, which resolves the issue in the simplest way possible: it turns Maelon to ice.

God, the story says, then grants Dwynwen three requests: the freedom of Maelon, that God look after all true lovers through her, and that she remain unmarried. As a token of her gratitude, Dwynwen then withdraws to the seclusion of Ynys Llanddwyn off the shore of Anglesey, becoming a recluse there until her death in AD 465

Before her death, Dwynwen researched the medicinal benefits of regional plants and was able to treat numerous illnesses for patients who travelled from all across Wales to see her.

During the Middle Ages, St. Dwynwen's Church on Ynys Llanddwyn developed into a significant shrine, with the holy well there becoming a destination for pilgrims. It was said that the movement of sacred fish and eels in its waters foretold lovers’ futures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unfortunately, in the centuries that followed, a suppression of devotions at the shrine led to the site quickly falling into a state of disrepair.

Is St. Dwynwen’s Day the same as Valentine’s Day?

St. Dwynwen’s Day is roughly equivalent to Valentine’s Day, though it is far from being as well-known as the February celebration of love, even in Wales.

That said, recent efforts to promote the holiday have made some ground. In the 1960s, Vera Williams, a student at University College, Bangor, commissioned four designs for St. Dwynwen's Day cards in the form of a "Welsh Valentine's Day" in an effort to reinvigorate the celebration of the holiday.

Local media embraced the concept, and by 2004, the 25 January commemoration as a holiday for Welsh lovers had gained enough traction that even Gwynedd Council was advertising it.

How is it celebrated?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A year earlier, the Welsh Language Board and Tesco collaborated to give away free St. Dwynwen’s Day cards in the supermarket’s Welsh stores.

The board also offered a number of alternative ways to celebrate the day, such as planning a gig with a love theme, hosting a singles night, cooking a special dinner, and maybe writing a love poem to be read at the local pub...