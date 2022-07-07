Eid al-Ghadir is an Islamic commemorative holiday celebrated by Shia and Bektashi Muslims

Eid al-Ghadir, which means feast of the pond, is an Islamic commemorative holiday and is significant for Muslims of the Shia and Bektashi sects.

This Eid is held a few days after the widely celebrated Eid ul-Adha. But what is Eid al-Ghadir, who celebrates it and what is the meaning behind it?

Here’s what you need to know.

When is Eid al-Ghadir?

Iraqis celebrate Eid al-Ghadir in the holy Iraqi city of Najaf on July 28, 2021

This year, Eid al-Ghadir will be celebrated on 17 or 18 July. However, in the Islamic calendar, this Eid falls on 18 Dhu Al-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the year.

This is also the month when Muslims around the world undergo their holy pilgrimage to the Kaaba.

The date of this Eid changes every year, as the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar calendar and shifts 10 or 11 days up every year, completing a cycle around the Gregorian calendar.

Why is Eid al-Ghadir observed?

Actors portray the events of Ghadir Khumm during which Shiite Muslims believe that the Prophet Mohammed appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib, his cousin and son-in-law who was among the first Muslims, as his successor,

Eid is always an Islamic celebration, and it is said this Eid marks the time when the Islamic prophet Muhammad was said to have appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib, his son-in-law, as his successor.

According to Shaia hadiths (a record of words actions and silent approval), this Eid is also named Eid-e Bozorg-e Elahi, meaning the greatest divine Eid, and Eid Ahl al-Bayt Muhammad.

The story behind this Eid follows 10 years after the migration from Mecca to Medina, where the Prophet Muhammad asked his followers to call upon people everywhere to join him in his last pilgrimage.

Whilst returning from his pilgrimage the Prophet stopped in an area called Ghadir Khumm, on 16 March 632 CE, or 18 Dha al-Hijjah 10AH.

The legend says the Prophet called upon his cousin and son-in-law Ali ibn Ali Talib and declared "to whomsoever I am Mawla, Ali is also their Mawla".

Many Muslims interpret this word to mean friend or master, but for Shia Muslim, they interpret it to mean the latter, and they view it as meaning that Ali is Muhammad’s successor.

Due to this occasion, this sermon is considered to be one of the foundational events in Shia Islam and the anniversary is called Eid al-Ghadir.

The name derives from where the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have made his announcement at the pond (Ghadir) of Khumm.

How is Eid al-Ghadir celebrated?

Hundreds of Muslim pilgrims gather to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadeer at the Shiite Imam Ali Shrine in Najaf, about 160 kms south of Baghdad on December 17, 2008.

Around the world, Shia Muslims celebrate this event by spending time with their family and in gratitude to God.

Traditions are joyous, with gift giving and festive meals making up a large portion of the day too.

Countries that celebrate this event range from Iran to India, Pakistan, UAE, the US and Canada and even European countries such as UK, Germany and France.