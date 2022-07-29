Sir Elton John brought his farewell tour to Foxborough this week.
The two shows at Gillette Stadium were just the latest stop on the United States leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour.
He previously played two shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey last weekend.
Sir Elton arrived in America earlier in July and has played two shows so far - one in Philadephia and another in Detroit.
If you are heading to MetLife Stadium, here’s all you need to know:
Is there an opening act?
There will be no opening act before Sir Elton, so he will be on stage at 8pm.
What was the Gillette Stadium setlist and what songs did he play?
Here is the setlist and songs played during the first Gillette Stadium show on 27 July, according to Setlist.fm:
- Bennie and the Jets
- Philadelphia Freedom
- I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues
- Border Song (Elton dedicated this song to Aretha Franklin)
- Tiny Dancer
- Have Mercy on the Criminal
- Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)
- Take Me to the Pilot
- Someone Saved My Life Tonight
- Levon
- Candle in the Wind
- Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
- Burn Down the Mission
- Sad Songs (Say So Much)
- Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word (band introductions)
- Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (dedicated to Robert Kraft)
- The Bitch Is Back
- I’m Still Standing
- Crocodile Rock
- Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting
Encore
- Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
- Your Song
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
- Don’t Go Breaking My Heart(Elton John & Kiki Dee song)
The setlist for the second show on 28 July was as follows:
- Bennie and the Jets
- Philadelphia Freedom
- I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues
- Border Song
- Tiny Dancer
- Have Mercy on the Criminal
- Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)
- Take Me to the Pilot
- Someone Saved My Life Tonight
- Levon
- Candle in the Wind
- Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
- Burn Down the Mission
- Sad Songs (Say So Much)
- Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word (Band introductions)
- Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (Dedicated to Robert Kraft)
- The Bitch Is Back
- I’m Still Standing
- Crocodile Rock
- Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting
Encore
- Cold Heart
- Your Song
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
- Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (Elton John & Kiki Dee song)
When is Elton John’s next show?
He will play Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio - home of the Cleveland Guardians MLB team.
When is the show in Cleveland?
Sir Elton’s show at Progressive Field is on Satirday (30 July).
He previously played two shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough this week.
Where is Progressive Field?
Progressive Field is in Cleveland, Ohio.
The full address is: 2401 Ontario St, Cleveland, OH 44115, United States.
What time does the concert start?
The concert itself will start at 8pm on Saturday (30 July).
Can you still get tickets?
Ticketmaster US is showing tickets are still available for Saturday’s show in Cleveland.
The lowest price tickets at $82 and the most expensive will set you back $444.
How much is parking?
The parking will cost $15 at Progressive Field.
What are the other tour dates?
Sir Elton’s North American tour dates are as follows:
- 30 July - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field
- 5 August - Chicago, IL- Soldier Field
- 7 September - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre
- 8 September - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre
- 10 September - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome
- 13 September - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
- 16 September - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
- 18 September - Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
- 22 September - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- 24 September - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
- 30 September - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
- 2 October - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
- 8 October - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium
- 9 October - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium
- 16 October - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
- 17 October - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
- 21 October - Vancouver, Canada - BC Place
- 22 October - Vancouver, Canada - BC Place
- 29 October - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
- 1 November - Las Vegas , NV - Allegiant Stadium
- 4 November - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
- 9 November - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
- 11 November - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
- 12 November - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
- 17 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
- 18 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
- 20 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
Is this Elton John’s farewell tour?
In 2018, Sir Elton announced that he would be retiring and would embark on a final three year world tour.
It will span 300 shows across the globe.
The tour has been delayed due to the pandemic.
It will come to an end in 2023.