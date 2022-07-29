Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour has finished a stint at Gillette Stadium

Sir Elton John brought his farewell tour to Foxborough this week.

The two shows at Gillette Stadium were just the latest stop on the United States leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour.

He previously played two shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey last weekend.

Sir Elton arrived in America earlier in July and has played two shows so far - one in Philadephia and another in Detroit.

If you are heading to MetLife Stadium, here’s all you need to know:

Is there an opening act?

There will be no opening act before Sir Elton, so he will be on stage at 8pm.

Sir Elton John performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on June 24, 2022 in London (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

What was the Gillette Stadium setlist and what songs did he play?

Here is the setlist and songs played during the first Gillette Stadium show on 27 July, according to Setlist.fm:

Bennie and the Jets

Philadelphia Freedom

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song (Elton dedicated this song to Aretha Franklin)

Tiny Dancer

Have Mercy on the Criminal

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

Take Me to the Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word (band introductions)

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (dedicated to Robert Kraft)

The Bitch Is Back

I’m Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

Encore

Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Your Song

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart(Elton John & Kiki Dee song)

The setlist for the second show on 28 July was as follows:

Bennie and the Jets

Philadelphia Freedom

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song

Tiny Dancer

Have Mercy on the Criminal

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

Take Me to the Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word (Band introductions)

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (Dedicated to Robert Kraft)

The Bitch Is Back

I’m Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

Encore

Cold Heart

Your Song

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (Elton John & Kiki Dee song)

When is Elton John’s next show?

He will play Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio - home of the Cleveland Guardians MLB team.

When is the show in Cleveland?

Sir Elton’s show at Progressive Field is on Satirday (30 July).

Where is Progressive Field?

Progressive Field is in Cleveland, Ohio.

The full address is: 2401 Ontario St, Cleveland, OH 44115, United States.

What time does the concert start?

The concert itself will start at 8pm on Saturday (30 July).

Can you still get tickets?

Ticketmaster US is showing tickets are still available for Saturday’s show in Cleveland.

The lowest price tickets at $82 and the most expensive will set you back $444.

How much is parking?

The parking will cost $15 at Progressive Field.

What are the other tour dates?

Sir Elton’s North American tour dates are as follows:

30 July - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field

5 August - Chicago, IL- Soldier Field

7 September - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre

8 September - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre

10 September - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome

13 September - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

16 September - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

18 September - Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

22 September - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

24 September - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

30 September - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

2 October - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

8 October - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium

9 October - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium

16 October - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

17 October - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

21 October - Vancouver, Canada - BC Place

22 October - Vancouver, Canada - BC Place

29 October - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

1 November - Las Vegas , NV - Allegiant Stadium

4 November - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

9 November - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

11 November - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

12 November - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

17 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

18 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

20 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

Is this Elton John’s farewell tour?

In 2018, Sir Elton announced that he would be retiring and would embark on a final three year world tour.

It will span 300 shows across the globe.

The tour has been delayed due to the pandemic.